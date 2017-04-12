Council levies millage rates

The Jennings City Council levied the street millage rate up to 8.96 mills during a Tuesday meeting, an increase that was approved by voters in early 2016.

The tax is dedicated to improving and maintaining city streets, parks and bridges. The 2016 rate was 8.510 mills but voters approved continuing the tax for 10 years, starting this year, at 8.96 mills, the adjusted maximum millage.

Officials estimate that the tax will bring in a little over $521,460 annually. Mayor Terry Duhon has said that it costs the city around $1 million per year to operate the street department.