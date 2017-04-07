Couple arrested after violent altercation

A Jennings couple was arrested when the female suspect attempted to run the male suspect over with her car, after he strangled her.

“Officers were dispatched to the Mouton Drive apartments in reference to a domestic disturbance Wednesday night,” said Jennings Police Deputy Chief Danny Semmes. “Upon arrival, officers met with one subject, 30-year-old Christopher Alden Berry of Jennings.”

While conducting an interview with him, Semmes said officers observed damage to the rear panel of his vehicle, as well as the windows broken out of the same door.

“When officers asked Berry what happened to his car, he stated when he came to talk to his estranged wife, they began to argue, and she backed her vehicle into his,” said Semmes.

When officers met with 25-year-old Shakela Janay Riley, also of Jennings, she advised that when she exited her vehicle, Berry attempted to strangle her and broke the door handle of her vehicle. At that time, officers walked through the parking lot of the apartment complex and observed a second vehicle in the rear of the apartments.