Dana Marie Marceaux Mora

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Dana Marie Marceaux Mora announces her passing from this life on April 2, 2017, at the age of 50.

Funeral services for Dana will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Friday, April 7, 2017, at 7 p.m.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Friday, April 7, from 5 p.m. until the time of her service at 7 p.m.

Dana was born in Jennings to Darrell Marceaux and Evelyn Caswell Marceaux on Jan. 8, 1967. Dana was a homemaker who dedicated her life to the care of her family. She loved being outdoors, fishing, being on the water and riding four wheelers. Dana also loved listening to music. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Dana is survived by her parents, Darrell and Evelyn Marceaux of Hathaway; her two sons, Anthony James Mora, Jr. of Jennings and Michael Louis Mora (Kelli) of Welsh; her three grandchildren, Trevor Mora, Searenity Mora and Addison Savoy; her two brothers, Carlton Marceaux of Hathaway and Darrell Marceaux, Jr. (Julie) of HathawayA; her sister, Shelly Marceaux of Iota; her three nieces, Madison Marceaux, Katelyn Miller and Hali Marceaux; her great niece, Arianna Miller; and her great nephew, Jaylen Guidry.

Dana was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Eman and Dorothy Caswell; and her paternal grandparents, Edolia and Miguel Marceaux.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.