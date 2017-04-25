Dances celebrate, share Cajun culture

Cajun music stands out as one of the unique elements of Louisiana culture, and two local men are on a mission to preserve the beloved tradition.

Cajun Music Radio Program Director Jeremy LeBlanc and Marketing Director Dwayne Coots have teamed up with Friends Supporting Friends (FSF) of Jennings to hold a series of Cajun French dances, referred to as a Le Bal Cadien, as a way of promoting and celebrating Cajun culture.

“The original idea came from Jeremy’s desire to honor Jerry Dugas with an annual tribute event,” said Coots. “It later evolved into a monthly event so we could be involved in raising funds for FSF and also to create a way of promoting Cajun music and preserving the culture for local youth. Our desire is to introduce young people to Cajun music and keep them involved, while highlighting local musicians along the way.”

Cajun Music Radio is an online radio station that streams only authentic Cajun French music from original recordings. When asked about the initial idea of jumpstarting the station, Coots said he and LeBlanc were seeking a way to promote the culture and heritage unique to Southwest Louisiana.