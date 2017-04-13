Daniel LeJeune

Funeral services for Daniel LeJeune, 64, of Port Arthur, Texas, were held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings today, Thursday, April 13, 2017, at 2 p.m., with Deacon Mike Tramel officiating.

Visitation was held at the funeral home today, Thursday, April 13, 2017, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of his funeral service.

Daniel was laid to rest in Andrus Cove Cemetery.

Daniel was born in Jennings on July 28, 1952, to Alexandria “Su” LeJeune and Margaret Hatch LeJeune. He was called to his Heavenly Father on April 10, 2017. Daniel like to fish and shoot pool, in which he was the first to go to the championships in Las Vegas. He also loved to work on things. He was a jack of all trades. Most of all Daniel, loved visiting with family and friends. Daniel was a kind and loving person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Daniel is survived by his beloved wife, Linda M. LeJeune of Port Arthur, Texas; two sons, Scott D. Moore (Allison) of Graham, N.C., and Earl Sean Moore (Amada) of Port Arthur, Texas; two daughters, Dianne Lopez of Sulphur and Melanie Moore of Port Arthur, Texas; 17 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Alexandria “Su” LeJeune and Margaret Hatch LeJeune; and one brother, Donnie LeJeune.

Carrying Daniel to his final resting place in Andrus Cove Cemetery will be Scott Moore, Earl Moore, Brandon Moore, Cory Moore, Sean Moore, Slade Christy and Terry LeJeune.

