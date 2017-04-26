Death penalty serves a purpose

Tuesday, a bill that would end the death penalty in Louisiana passed a Senate committee. Now heading to the full Senate floor, SB-142 would go into effect for those convicted of first-degree murders and rapes after Aug. 1 of this year.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Dan Claitor (R-Baton Rouge).

According to a report in The Advocate, church leaders are backing the bill on the grounds that being pro-life includes ending the death penalty. But since we live in a world where sickening crimes take place each day, let’s be blunt about some aspects of the death penalty.

Most people know that cold-blooded murder is immoral. It is common knowledge that purposely taking a life can lead to living life behind bars, or suffering the death penalty. The average death row inmate was not blind to this fact when they committed the crime that led to their fate. Those who end up with a death sentence have been convicted in the most sickening murder cases. If a person chooses to kill another human being – or, in many death row cases, multiple people – then that person chooses their fate. Some argue that this is a pro-life issue when it is actually a question of whether the punishment fits the crime. No cold-blooded killer is surprised by a death sentence; it is a consequence they willingly chance.

No conviction should ever be taken lightly. No matter the situation, a person should be convicted with evidence that proves their guilt beyond reasonable doubt. If no stone has been left unturned by investigators and prosecutors, and the evidence clearly proves someone took another’s life in cold blood, then the death penalty should be an option.

The death penalty exists for two very important reasons: So harsh justice can be served when a heinous crime is committed, and to deter those with a weak moral compass from targeting the innocent. While death should not be an option in every case, removing the option altogether gives the appearance of greater concern for the criminal than the victim.