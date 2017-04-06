Dogs, Lady Tigers dominate JDP Relays

LAKE ARTHUR – The Jennings High School boys’ track squad and the Lake Arthur Lady Tigers’ track performers ran away with first-place finishes at the annual Jeff Davis Parish Meet. The Bulldogs blew away the competition by piling up 154 points, while Elton came in second with 110. Hathaway High School came in third with 83 points. Lake Arthur, Welsh and Lacassine rounded out the scoring with 70, 63 and 59, respectively.

The Lady Tigers were able to edge the Lady Indians of Elton 155 to 134, while Lacassine grabbed third with 90 points. Jennings ended the night in fourth with 62, while Welsh and Hathaway closed out the scoring with 53 and 47, respectively.

Outstanding Field Performer went to Logan Lejeune of Elton, while Trenton Guidry earned Outstanding Track on the boys’ side. Haley Cooley of Lacassine was named the girls’ Outstanding Field, while Jamara Levy of Lake Arthur was tabbed Outstanding Track.

In boys’ field events, Lejeune finished first in the discuss, while Paul Manuel of WHS grabbed second and Dylan Kelly of Elton third. In the shot put, Lejeune again grabbed gold, while Elijah Brumfield and Eugene Ivory of Jennings rounded out the top-3.

Logan Watkins of Welsh ran away with the javelin event, while Lejeune finished second and Dru Clement of Jennings earned third. Demetrius Brister of Lake Arthur claimed gold in the long jump, while Jaylan Guidry and Colby Guillory ended second and third, respectively. Keagan Broussard claimed first in the long jump with a leap of 21’1”, well ahead of Guidry of Hathaway and Bryce Anthony of Jennings. Tee Gray claimed gold in the triple jump with a leap of 40’7.65”. Jerome Hebert of Jennings was second, followed by Jalen Chretien of Elton. Trenton Guidry of Lake Arthur claimed gold in the pole vault, while Conner Lowe from Lacassine finished second.