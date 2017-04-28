Donald Daniel Perkins

HATHAWAY – Funeral Services for Donald Daniel Perkins, 62, will be held at Our Lady Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Saturday, April 29, 2017, at 10 a.m.

Visitation will be held in the church before the funeral services from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday.

Interment will follow at Benevolent Cemetery in Jennings under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.

Mr. Perkins passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

He was born on Sept. 1, 1954, to the late Andrew (Lee) and Irene Perkins. As the eleventh child of 12 siblings, Donald was considered a true “cowboy.” His love for his horses (especially Misty) was just as strong as his love for his family. He will be fondly remembered for his remarkable horse-riding skills and his love for karate movies, as well as his hilarious storytelling ability. He was baptized, confirmed and a member at Our Lady Perpetual Help Catholic Church.

He leaves to cherish his memories one son, Raymond Matthews of Breaux Bridge; four sisters, Vera Abraham, Mary Sonnier and Barbara Ann Williams, all of Hathaway, and Jackie Jackson Hines of Shreveport; four brothers, Peter (Ruby) Perkins of Monroe, Earl Perkins of Hathaway, Herbert (Alma) Perkins of Alexandria and Ben Ray Perkins, Sr. of Hathaway; and two aunts, Ella Mae Cormier of Jennings and Annie Mae Levi of Roanoke. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as a special friend and employer, Craig Zaunbrecher.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew (Lee) and Irene Perkins; his maternal grandparents, Ed and Mariah Gloston; his paternal grandparents, Ambrose and Mary Perkins; one sister, Nettie B. Winston; and three brothers, Henry L. Perkins, Paul S. Perkins and Earvin (Dee) Perkins.