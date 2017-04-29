Earline S. Deshotel

Funeral services for Mrs. Earline S. Deshotel, 75, of Roanoke will be held Monday, May 1, 2017, at 10 a.m. in Miguez Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Walter Parker officiating.

Visitation for Mrs. Deshotel will be held Sunday, April 30, 2017, from 2-9 p.m. and will resume Monday from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Welsh under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Mrs. Deshotel worked for 37 years with Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Department. She loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Deshotel loved to cook and it was a great treat to eat at her house.

She is survived by her daughter, Shannon (Brian) Hanks of Welsh; her son, Lasson W. (Angela) Legros of Roanoke; a sister-in-law, Darlene Stanley of Roanoke; eight grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

Mrs. Deshotel was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Stanley and Amy Dupont Stanley; her husband, Joseph Allen Deshotel; and two brothers, Alvin Stanley and Richard Sockrider.

