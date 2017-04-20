Eight to State: Jennings qualifies 8 for state tourney, Beard and Granger earn runner-up finishes

LAKE CHARLES – The Jennings High School Tennis team left the Lake Charles Racquet Club yesterday by sending 8 qualifiers to the state tournament in Monroe next week, and also finished with a pair of regional runner-up finishers in Trevor Beard and Brynn Granger. Coming into the tournament, the Dogs and Lady Dogs had three singles competitors seeded in regional brackets, along with a pair doubles’ teams.

“Although not all of the matches turned out like we had hoped for, we had a great showing altogether,” said JHS Head Coach Jared Lavergne. “We have two regional runner-up’s and as a team, the girls finished as team runner-up only behind St. Louis. The eight players that made it to the quarterfinals qualify for the state tournament to be held at the University of Louisiana-Monroe (ULM) on Monday and Tuesday.”

Trevor Beard and Granger advanced to the regional finals by winning three matches before dropping contests in the finals. Trevor Beard smashed through Ben Pieriotti of Iota 6-0, 6-0 before besting No. 8 seed John Guidroz of Parkview Baptist in a tiebreaker 6-4, 3-6, 11-9. Trevor Beard then pummeled No. 4 seed Parker Belaire of St. Louis 6-0, 6-2 to advance to the regional final. He would fall just shy of his coveted title as he was edged by No. 6 seed Garrett Kosar of Parkview Baptist 3-6, 4-6.