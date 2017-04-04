Elaine Marie Miller

LAKE ARTHUR – It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Elaine Marie Miller announces her passing from this life on April 3, 2017, at the age of 66.

Funeral Services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Lake Arthur on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at 2 p.m., with father Charles McMillin officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 5, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday, April 6, from 8 a.m. until the time of her service at 2 p.m.

Elaine will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery.

Elaine was born in Evangeline to Alfred Guidry and Nora Matte on Nov. 15, 1950. She was a homemaker who dedicated her life to the care of her family. Elaine loved to listen to church music, sit on the porch, drink her coffee and watch her hummingbirds. She also liked shopping and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Elaine is survived by her husband, John Paul Miller of Lowry; her five sons, Eddie Stewart of Lowry, Robert Stewart of Jennings, John Stewart of Milwaukee, Wis., John Paul Miller of Eunice and Joseph Paul Mille of Jennings; her daughter, Benita Batey of Galveston, Texas; her three brothers, Ronnie Guidry of Jennings, Claude Guidry of Jennings and Allen Ray Guidry of Jennings; her 12 grandchildren; and her four great-grandchildren.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Nora Guidry; her five sisters, Patsy, Rita, Theresa, Emely and Lesly; and her brother, Rayford Guidry.

Carrying Elaine to her final resting place in Riverside Cemetery will be Josh Batey, Chandler Stewart, John Paul Miller, Jr., Joseph Miller and Robert Stewart.

Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Stewart and Tristan LeJeune.

