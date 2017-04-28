Election Day arrives Saturday

The final election day of the spring season arrives Saturday, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

A picture ID is required to vote. For information on polling sites, precincts and sample ballots, visit geauxvote.com. Voters in Jeff Davis can also call the Registrar of Voters (ROV) office at (337) 824-0834, while Acadia voters should contact the ROV in Crowley at (337) 788-8841.