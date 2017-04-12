Elton welcomes newest officials

ELTON – The council here welcomed members Kesia Lemoine and Avella Ackless back into the fold Monday night.

Since the Nov. 2014 election, two members of the current council resigned and their positions were temporarily filled until special elections could be held to determine permanent replacement for the remainder of the four-year term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2018.

In 2014, Morgan Lemelle and Keshia Woods-Williams, along with the remainder of the current council, were elected to begin their terms on Jan. 1, 2015.

On Nov. 9 of that same year, however, Lemelle resigned from his seat to accept employment with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Because the position with the sheriff’s office was civil service in nature, Lemelle was unable to maintain his council seat as per Louisiana law. The next month, the council appointed Lemoine as an interim member.