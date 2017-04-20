Eula Mae Roy Breaux

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Eula Mae Roy Breaux announces her passing from this life on April 19, 2017, at the age of 83.

Memorial services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Friday, April 21, 2017, at 1 p.m., with Reverend Mitchell Gotte officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Friday, April 21, from 11 a.m. until the time of her service at 1 p.m.

Eula was born in Jennings to Noah Roy and Ola Mae Breaux Roy on May 19, 1933. Eula was a homemaker who dedicated her life to the care of her family. She loved working with her plants, sitting on her front porch and visiting with friends. Eula was a kind and loving soul and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Eula is survived by her special friend, John Touchet of Jennings; her son, John Ray Breaux of Jennings; her daughter, Bonnie Susan Delome (Rudy) of Sulphur; her three brothers, Alson Roy (Beverly) of Lafayette, Eugene Paul Roy of Jennings and Rockie Roy (Barbara) of Jennings; her three sisters, Margie Roy of Jennings, Elsie Blanchard (Eugene) of Jennings and Joyce Veronie (Alcee) of Jennings; her 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Eula was preceded in death by her parents, Noah and Ola Mae Breaux Roy; her beloved husband, Clarence Joseph Breaux; her son, Richard “Ricky” Allen Breaux; her grandson, Richard “RB” Breaux; two brothers, and one sister.

