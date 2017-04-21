Facing fears with a leap of faith

In My Own Little World by Aubrey Broussard

I’m not afraid of much but for me, my fear of heights is right up there with my deep-rooted phobia of commitment and singing in front of an audience.

A couple of years ago I was presented with the opportunity to somewhat address those fears when I was given my first helicopter ride. It was a short trip at night, so in that aspect there was a lot of sensory deprivation when it came to actually facing the fear.

I’ve never been a daredevil but I’ve discovered I have an adventurous nature. So this week, I added rappelling down a three-story building to my list of adventures.

For those of you who don’t know what that implies, let me explain.

By definition, the act of rappelling is to push back by force. In this case, it would be as the body is descending down the side of a three-story building, backwards, suspended by a rope and locking system. I can assure you, there is a significant degree of physical difficulty involved, primarily during that first step.

Repelling is a required skill for first responders and firefighters as a specialized form of rescue. While covering a recent drill, I planned to get great action shots of young firefighters struggling to overcome the initial shock of jumping out of the window of a building. Imagine my surprise when the safety officer began fitting me with a body harness, camera still in hand.

Then the ropes were secured to my harness and tossed out of the window where another firefighter was waiting to help control my descent. Outside of the window, the bucket of a cherry picker held the safety officer who would coach me out of the window and talk me to the ground.

I was visibly shaking and on the verge of tears. The fun and games were over.

“Stop looking out of the window and step up on the ledge,” one of them told me.

As I gripped the edge of the window, my rope, the firefighters and my nerve, my shaking intensified and my voice began to quiver.

“Aubrey, if you want to back out, do it now, because once we get you over this ledge, there’s no turning back and the only way down is for you to follow through,” continued my firefighter. “What do you want to do?”

“If I back out now, I’ll never be able to live with myself,” I said. “Just get me out of this window.”

It took four very strong and very patient firefighters to eased me backwards out of the window. The moment they released me, I felt myself fall backwards and upside down hanging out of the window. At that moment my life flashed before my eyes, and I was extremely grateful I had already given it to Jesus.

Just when I didn’t think I could hold on anymore, I managed to get my feet planted, my legs stretched out and my body elevated at the proper angle. I felt every muscle in my body burning as I pushed up with my feet and “stood” against the wall. I gripped the rope behind my back and felt the burning in my shoulders as I controlled my own body weight. As soon as I was in position I could feel my weight balance and was able to comfortably manage the rest of the way down. As I took baby steps walking backwards down the building, I realized it wasn’t so bad, and was actually kind of fun.

I made it to the ground without dying, so I’d say the experience was a success.

As my harness was unhooked and the next firefighter got in line to begin his descent, I was told I’d be given another opportunity in the future, but it would be from the next-highest level.

Welcome to my little world.