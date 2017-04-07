Family seeks info in vandalism of grave

LACASSINE – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDSO) and one family are looking for the identity, or identities, of whomever is responsible for the repeated vandalism of a single grave here.

Scot Borne, 21, died last September and is buried in Broussard Cemetery off of La. 101 south between Lacassine and Hayes. Since that time, however, his family believes his grave has been vandalized three times, with the most damage taking place this week.