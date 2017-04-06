Fenton Street Dance set for Friday

FENTON – For the first time in two decades, citizens here will take to the streets for the Fenton Community Street Dance.

The event will feature entertainment by Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band and organizers are encouraging citizens tenjoy the music, food and entertainment while dancing the night away.

The street dance will be held Friday, April 7, on First Street, directly in front of Fenton Elementary School from 8 – 11 p.m., with the gates opening at 7 p.m.

Alcohol will not be served at the dance but citizens are allowed to bring ice chests filled with their favorite beverages for a small fee per container. Bracelets to enter the event will be sold for $10 and all ice chest charges will be added at the entry gate. Pre-sale bracelets may also be purchased at Fenton City Hall prior to the dance.