Garrett Kershaw

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Garrett Kershaw announces his passing from this life on April 28, 2017, at the age of 37.

Funeral services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Monday, May 1, 2017, at 1 p.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Monday, May 1, from 8:30 a.m. until the time of his service at 1 p.m., with a rosary recited at 9 a.m. by Deacon Mike Tramel.

Garrett was born in Jennings to Jackie Allen Kershaw and Phyllis Hebert Kershaw on Nov. 5, 1979. Garrett loved playing video games and his dad’s cooking. He also loved spending time with all of his family, including his nieces, nephews and great niece. Garrett will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Garrett is survived by his parents, Jackie Allen and Phyllis Hebert Kershaw; and his two brothers, Kevin Kershaw (Paula) of Hathaway and David Kershaw of Lake Arthur.

Garrett was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alcide and Betty Hebert and Ben and Eva Kershaw.

