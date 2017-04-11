Girl Scout Troop 72 schedules rummage sale

WELSH – Girl Scout Troop 72 will holds its annual rummage sale fundraiser on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22, at First United Methodist Church here.

The sales is in addition to the troop’s already busy schedule for the year. Troop 72 consists of 24 young ladies ranging from grades kindergarten through high school who participate in various character-building activities to improve skills such as goal-setting, decision-making, money management and people skills. They partake in several community service projects at places such as women shelters and wildlife refuges, and their most recent contribution came when they made blankets to bring to cancer patients.