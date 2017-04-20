Going down: JFD practices rappell drill

Firefighting is about more than extinguishing flames. It is also about being able to overcome fears in order to complete rescues.

This week, members of the Jennings Fire Department (JFD) and a Jennings Daily News (JDN) staff writer experienced what it is like to overcome the fear of heights.

JFD has been preparing a four-story training tower located next to JFD Substation 2 on South Lake Arthur Ave. to conduct a variety of exercises including hose handling in a multi-level structure and maneuvering in a multi-level structure with limited visibility, as well as rappelling down the side of abuilding.