Gracie Mae LaBauve Villemarette

LAKE ARTHUR – Funeral services for Mrs. Gracie Mae LaBauve Villemarette, 87, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, with Rev. Aubrey Guilbeau officiating.

Burial will be in Andrus Cove Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Lake Arthur.

Funeral home visitation will be held from 2:30-9 p.m. today, Tuesday, and will continue from 8 a.m. Wednesday until time of service.

A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. today, Tuesday, in the funeral home chapel.

Mrs. Villemarette died at 4:05 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2017, in her residence.

Mrs. Villemarette lived in the Lake Arthur/Lafayette area for the last 40 years. She graduated from the Louisiana School for the Deaf Class of 1947. She was a member of the Deaf Action Center (DAC), Louisiana Association of the Deaf (LAAD), Affiliated Blind of Louisiana (ABC) and the Louisiana Deaf-Blind Citizen (LADBC). She liked playing bingo, card games and enjoyed crocheting. She also has a large collection of porcelain dolls.

Survivors include one son, Cilton Villemarette, Jr. of Lake Arthur; two brothers, Herman (Elsie) LaBauve and John “Bozo” LaBauve; five grandchildren, Crystal, Jeremy, Cilton “Joey” III, Courtney Gabrielle “Gabby” Villemarette and one great-grandchild on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivy and Carmelite LeGros LaBauve, Sr.; her husband, Cilton J. Villemarette, Sr.; and one brother, Ivy “Frick” LaBauve, Jr.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.