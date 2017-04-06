Grayson Hein

April 12, 1990 –

March 29, 2017

Aric Grayson Hein was born in Denver, Colo., on April 12, 1990, to Mark A. and Cheryl (Vicknair) Hein.

Grayson grew up in Boulder, Colo., where he attended High Peaks Elementary, Manhattan Middle School and Arapahoe Ridge and Fairview High schools. During his elementary school years, he played tennis with his dad and played basketball and football with his classmates. He also started his trumpet playing at this time. Although he took only a few lessons, he did have a natural talent that his dad helped him to develop.

By fifth grade, Grayson’s sports interests turned to roller and ice hockey. He got mad respect for his goalie skills from his teammates, and his family always enjoyed watching him play! During this time, and even later, he also spent many days snowboarding at Eldora and summers skateboarding with his buddies. Grayson really enjoyed the family vacations to Hawaii and Mexico, and the time spent each summer in Louisiana with aunts, uncles and grandparents.

When Grayson was 10 years old, he, his sister, HannaLore, and his mother moved to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where he attended The American School of Puerto Vallarta, becoming fluent in Spanish and learning the Mexican culture. Grayson immediately made new friends at The American School, and enjoyed all of the activities Puerto Vallarta offered, including surfing, skim boarding, tennis, boating and parasailing. At a young age, he exercised his independence and was soon known as a regular at all of the restaurants along the beach. He didn’t always have money on him, but being Grayson, he quickly established credit to make sure he could order quesadillas for himself and his friends.

At age 14, Grayson and his family moved back to Boulder, where he completed his schooling. He took vocational classes studying graphic design and art and earned certifications in these subjects. This training helped when he established a consulting business a bit later in life. Grayson was always an avid reader, and although not the perfect student, he did love pursuing knowledge that he could ascertain on his own.

In 2009, Grayson proudly joined the United States Army. He completed his basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood in Missouri. He trained as a 25Q in AIT training at Fort Gordon in Georgia. He was then assigned to the Signal Corp of the 1st Cavalry at Fort Hood in Texas. During his time at Fort Hood, he established friendships that have proved to live up to the Army Motto, “Battle Buddies.” He enjoyed being near Austin and the city’s music scene; exploring the area, eating the barbecue and floating the Guadalupe River. The highlight of being at Fort Hood was when Grayson became the very proud Godfather to Nash White, son of Army friend Staff Sergeant Paul White and his wife, Katie White.

Grayson was honorably discharged from the Army in November 2012 and returned to Colorado. He attended Metro State University in Denver in pursuit of a degree in philosophy, something he was very passionate about. He had hoped to study law some day and become a lawyer. In addition to his studies, Grayson also devoted time to a side IT consulting business and had clients in Denver and Boulder. He truly enjoyed being back in his home state of Colorado. During the last four years, he and his girlfriend, Andrena Craig, traveled together and enjoyed numerous adventures including camping in Colorado, music festivals and road trips to Portland and Austin. Grayson became quite the pipe tobacco connoisseur, researching everything about the industry and amassing an admirable collection of unique pipes. As part of this interest, he began woodworking and designing pipes. He had hoped to turn this hobby into a business someday. He also enjoyed gardening when he had the space; loved to cook on special occasions as a treat to his mother and girlfriend, Andrena; and was somewhat of a beer snob, which probably came from his earlier years of home brewing.

Grayson was a loving and lovable young man, was very sensitive to the feelings of those around him, was generous, considerate, understanding and caring, and was a real joy just to be with. He had a heart of gold. He touched more people’s lives positively than we really knew.

Grayson loved his books and the written word. His favorite tattoo said Nosce te ipsum, which is Latin for “Know Thyself.” We know Grayson held this thought near and dear to his heart. In Grayson’s memory, we will strive to do the same.

Grayson is survived by his parents, Mark and Cheryl Hein of Boulder, Colo.; his sister, HannaLore Hein of Boise, Idaho; his girlfriend, Andrena Craig of Denver, Colo.; his Godson, Nash White, of Honolulu, Hawaii; his grandfather, Raymond Paul of Willis, Texas; and by his devoted service dog, Otis. Preceding Grayson in death were his grandparents, Ray W. and Emma Hein of Loveland, Colo., Richard Vicknair of Jennings and Shirley Paul of Willis, Texas.