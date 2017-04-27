Hathaway store receives alcohol permit

HATHAWAY – The Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury authorized the issuance of an alcohol permit to the Dollar General store here.

The motion was introduced by Dist. 8 Juror Wayne Fruge.

Despite some residents’ disapproval of plans to construct the Dollar General in 2016, Fruge believes people are now feeling more comfortable about the addition of the new store and will be openminded about the issuance of the permit.

“I think people are happy with the new store and see the ways it can benefit Hathaway,” commented Fruge. “Dollar General won’t just make things easier for residents seeking to purchase alcohol, but will also be an advantage for our elderly population who won’t have to drive all the way into town to get the things they need. Also, our beloved local convenient store, Butchie’s Corner, does not sell alcohol because it is too close to the high school. So Hathaway residents will have quick and easy access to alcohol instead of having to take a trip to Elton or Jennings every time they want something to drink. The community will benefit from added tax revenue with more money being spent locally, and I think it will prove to be a good choice.”