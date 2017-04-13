Heartbreaking: Dogs fall to Iota 7-6 in eight innings on Senior Night

T he Jennings Bulldog Baseball team would have enjoyed nothing more than sending seniors Ryan Edmondson, Kendrick Lejeune, Nicholas Cassidy, David Daniel, Emile Stretcher and Andrew Benoit off on a hight note against Iota on Senior Night, however missed opportunities and a handful of errors put a damper on the night for the Jennings Bulldogs Wednesday afternoon in their District 4-3A battle with rival Iota.

Jennings stranded eight runners and committed four errors that led to five unearned runs in a 7-6 loss eight inning loss that dropped the hosts to 5-18 overall and 1-6 in league play.

“This one is just tough to handle for everyone right now,” said Jennings coach Kevin Bruchhaus. “These seniors, and every one else, played their butts off and continued to answer the bell each time their backs were put against the wall. We just couldn’t find a way to get it done at the end. Credit Iota because they have a very scrappy, talented baseball club that plays it the right way. It was a great baseball game, we just couldn’t find a way to win it when we had the opportunities.”