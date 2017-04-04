Hit and run driver identified

The identity of the driver involved in a hit and run fatality last week, leaving one woman dead, was released.

Detectives with the Jennings Police Department (JPD) received information from the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding a 2001 Chevrolet Impala belonging to Christopher J. Bergeaux, 54, of Pecan Drive in Evangeline, that had damage consistent with the damage from the hit and run fatality.

According to JPD Chief Deputy Danny Semmes, detectives were able to determined the vehicle driven by Bergeaux was in fact the same that struck 34-year-old Alesia Renee Dietz of Jennings last Monday night.

Dietz’s lifeless body was discovered early the following morning when JPD received a call that a body was seen was lying outside of the east side guardrail of the LA 97 overpass, north of Jennings.

According to officials, for unknown reasons, Dietz was traveling on foot across the overpass when she was struck some time between 10:30 and 11 p.m.