Jean Valdetero

Funeral services for Mrs. Jean Valdetero, 80, of Jennings will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Miguez Funeral Home Chapel, with Paul Estes and Jack Harris officiating.

Visitation for Mrs. Valdetero will be held from 3-9 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2017, and will resume Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Burial will be in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Colfax under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Mrs. Valdetero died Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Abbeville.

Mrs. Valdetero was born Dec. 17, 1936, to C.G. “Slim” and Clarice Fair Davidson Valdetero. She moved to the Jennings area from Lafayette over 40 years ago.

Jean had a heart for Jesus and was a great partner to her husband, Antoine Valdetero’s ministry. Even later in late, after the loss of two husbands and two sons, Jean worked as a grief counselor. Although her first love was for her faith and her family, Jean also worked as a consultant in the health and nutrition industry for many years.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Henderson and her husband, Mark, of Edmond, Okla.; three sons, John Paul Valdetero and wife, Jackie, of Abbeville; Steve Valdetero and wife, Sherry, of Jennings and Danny Valdetero and wife, Susan, of Monroe, N.C.; one sister, Glenda Myers and her husband, Bob, of Houston, Texas; 13 grandchildren, Jon, Jason, Jena, Ashley, Dane, Heather, Seth, Nicolas and Audrey Valdetero, Michelle Henderson and Dustin and Kelly Pentecost; and 22 great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents, C.G. “Slim” and Clarice Fair Davidson Sandifer; two husbands, Antoine Valdetero and Bill Pentecost; and two sons, David Valdetero and Billy Pentecost.

