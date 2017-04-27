Jennings Farmers Market prepping for new season

Jennings Farmers Market organizers met this week to network with the community and plan the vendor lineup for the upcoming market season.

“Although we don’t yet have an exact scheduled starting date, we do know it will be some time mid-May,” said organizer Katherine Esthay. “Right now it’s still too early to know what produce we will have available, as many home farmers don’t really have anything coming in just yet. We do have one young producer who already has onions, potatoes and blackberries.”

The market is usually held every Saturday morning from spring to fall. Esthay said this year, she’s hoping to see more producers plant a winter crop. If so, the market may be extended later into the year with a different variety of produce choices such as cabbage, squash or eggplant.