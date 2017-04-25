JPD makes weekend arrests

Jennings Police Department (JPD) made several narcotics arrests during the weekend, including some involving repeat offenses, probation violations and animal cruelty.

According to Deputy Chief Danny Semmes, the narcotics and patrol divisions executed a no-knock search warrant at 4026 South Wilbert D. Rochelle on Thursday, April 20. Upon arrival, officers discovered several subjects in the residence, including 25-year-old Donovan Withers, who was located in a room on the north side of the home.

“Upon conducting a pat-down body search on Withers, officers located a bag of marijuana hidden in his sock and a large sum of currency in his front pocket,” began Semmes. “Officers continued to search the residence and recovered a plastic bottle containing a green liquid suspected to be promethazine cough syrup, as well as a small amount of oxycodone. Officers also found several empty bottles of promethazine cough syrup in the trash can.”