Karen Denise Capdeville

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Karen Denise Capdeville announces her passing from this life on April 15, 2017, at the age of 55.

Funeral services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at 11 a.m., with Marvin E. Mitchell officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. until the time of her service at 11 a.m.

Karen will be laid to rest in Parkview Cemetery.

Karen was born in Jennings to James Edward Capdeville and Ada Evans Capdeville on Dec. 30, 1961. Karen loved engaging in Bible education work. She also loved to travel and listen to music. Karen loved to garden, whether it was planting flowers or vegetables. She was a kind and loving person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Karen is survived by her two brothers, Byron W. Capdeville (Suk) of Daly City, Calif., and Keith M. Capdeville of Lake Charles; and her two sisters, Anita R. Capdeville-Young of Jennings and A. Michelle Mitchell (Marvin) of Baton Rouge.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, James Edward and Ada Evans Capdeville; her three brothers, Dorrance “Skip” Elliot Capdeville, Jonathan A. Capdeville and James A. Capdeville; and her sister, Leslie Ann Brown.

Carrying Karen to her final resting place in Parkview Cemetery will be E. Christopher Nathan, James I. Capdeville, Matthew J. Mitchell, Jonathan A. Brown, Marc Mitchell, David Brown and Austin A. Young.

