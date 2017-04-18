LA church to hold human trafficking seminar

LAKE ARTHUR – On Saturday, April 29, the Lake Arthur First United Methodist Church Women and Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Ivy Woods are teaming up to sponsor a human trafficking seminar.

The seminar will be free of charge and will include various guest speakers, educational classes for both children and adults and a question and answer session. All will aim to raise awareness and provide insight into the current issues regarding human trafficking in our area and throughout the United States. The slogan for the upcoming symposium on human trafficking will be “Human Trafficking: A Campaign Against Modern Day Slavery Begins with You.”

“It is not just the United States, but rather it is worldwide,” said Taylor Phillips, President of the First United Methodist Church in Lake Arthur. Phillips has worked at the Methodist church for 28 years and attended several seminars, but says she still gets emotional when speaking about the brutal reality of human trafficking.