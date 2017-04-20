Lagniappe Festival opens for three-day run

WELSH – The time has arrived for the annual Lagniappe Festival to return here, bringing three days of family-oriented activities.

Taking place on Adams, Elm and South streets in downtown Welsh, the event will offer food, craft booths, carnival rides and kid activities, as well as live music by several area acts.

The Lagniappe Festival gets underway today with a family-themed evening featuring carnival rides, games and food vendors for parents and children to enjoy. Gates open at 4 p.m. with. Wristbands to participate in carnival rides are $20.

The festival continues on Friday with food and craft boots in addition to live music performances. Booths will open at 4 p.m. and live music will kick off at 7 with a performance by Welsh band The Good Dudes, featuring Myles Migl. That group will be followed by Strange Theories featuring Gabe Broussard, a contestant from season 11 of “The Voice”, from 8:15 until 11:15 p.m.

Events will get underway Saturday as food and craft booths open at noon and entertainment starts at 1 p.m. with Boomerang and Kevin McGee until 3:45. Following that performance, there will be an hour break in all of the festivities in order to allow churchgoers to attend mass.