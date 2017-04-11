LAPD encourages street, park safety

LAKE ARTHUR – With the spring season underway and summer months just around the corner, the police department here is reminding the public to use caution when roaming town streets.

Lake Arthur Police Department (LAPD) Assistant Chief Terrie Guillory noted that with mild seasonal weather conditions, the Lake Arthur Park and surrounding downtown area are becoming heavy with foot and bike traffic.

“We want to remind people that there is an increase in people out walking, jogging and riding bikes, especially at night,” he said. “We want our motorists to use caution and keep an eye out for more pedestrians and bike riders on the streets, but we also want our citizens to be proactive in their own safety and protection as well.”