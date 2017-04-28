Law Day event will honor Gunnell

In observance of Law Day, Jennings City Court is holding a public event in its courthouse that will honor 31st Judicial District Judge Steve Gunnell, as well as recognize law enforcement and past city court judges.

Law Day in the U.S. was proclaimed on May 1, 1958, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Before Eisenhower’s declaration, the first day of May was known as May Day, a day to remember the struggles of workers in their fight for better wages and working conditions. Law Day was originally the idea of Eisenhower’s legal council at that time, Charles S. Rhyne, who was serving in 1957-58 as president of the American Bar Association.