Lester Paul Lasage

Funeral services for Lester Paul Lasage, 73, of Rayne will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home on Monday, April 10, 2017, at 10 a.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, April 9, from 2:30-9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, April 10, from 8 a.m. until the time of his service.

Lester will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery.

Lester was born in Evangeline on May 11, 1943, to Christie Lasage and Agnes Doucet Lasage. He was called to his Heavenly Father on April 7, 2017. Lester worked as a heavy equipment operator until his retirement, a job in which he loved and looked forward to going to everyday. Lester loved the outdoors. He loved hunting and fishing. He also loved spending time with his family and friends, as well as eating out and going to the casino. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Lester is survived by his beloved wife, Lorraine Lasage of Rayne; his three daughters, Sandra Miller (Ronald) of Iota, Leslie Babineaux (Bryan) of Rayne, and Connie Maron (Eric) of Lafayette; his four grandchildren, Alani McGee (Keagan) of Ebenezer, Brody Miller of Iota, Emily Maron of Lafayette and Ivy Maron of Lafayette; and one great-grandchild, Brentlee McGee of Ebenezer.

Lester was preceded in death by his parents, Christie and Agnes Doucet Lasage; two brothers, Nelson Lasage and Clifton Lasage; and three sisters, Lena Martin, Hazel Simon and Agnes Bellard.

Carrying Lester to his final resting place in Greenwood Cemetery will be Ronald Miller, Bryan Babineaux, Eric Maron, Keagan McGee, Steven Bollich and Frank Bergeron.

Honorary pallbearers will be his four grandchildren, Alani McGee, Brody Miller, Emily Maron and Ivy Maron.

