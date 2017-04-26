Library welcoming author for signing
LAKE ARTHUR – The library here will soon be welcoming a local author for a meet-and-greet and book-signing session.
Lake Arthur native and author of “Andi’s Perfect Toy”, Carla “Rae” Abshire, has made plans to revisit her hometown and will be on hand signing copies of the children’s book for the public. Anyone who has a copy of the book can bring them in to be signed for no cost and new copies will also be available, for those interested in purchasing a one of their own.
