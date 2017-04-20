Lloyd Joseph Beard, Jr.

Lloyd Joseph Beard, Jr., 71, of Vidor, Texas, passed away Monday April 17, 2017.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday April 22, 2017, at The Masonic Lodge of Vidor, 1010 S. Main, Vidor, Texas, 77662.

He was born Oct. 27, 1945 in Lake Arthur. He was a member of Pine Forest Baptist Church. He was a hard working man who could fix about anything. He was a skilled mechanic and welder. In his younger years, he enjoyed running track and playing football. He was a past Worshipful Master of the Vidor Masonic Lodge. He visited the Grand Lodge many times and he taught many Masons. He worked at Bethlehem Steel, then later for North Star Steel, where he retired. He was much loved and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived in death by his loving wife of over 50 years, Brenda Beard of Vidor; his children, Jimmy Wardell Beard of Huntsville, Texas, Tammy Sue Freeman and husband, Tim, of Vidor, Billy Cordell Beard and wife, Amy of LaFayette and Melissa Kay Casey and husband, James, of Tarkington Prairie, Texas; his grandchildren, Chelsea Beard, Jamie Beard, Allie Wyatt, Tony J. Wyatt, Taylor Beard, James Beard, Alex Beard, Ashton Beard, Logan Boudreaux and Taylor Hodge; seven great-grandchildren; his siblings, Bradley Beard and wife, Frances, of Hackberry and Ellen Andrus and husband, Raymond, of Toledo Bend; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, including Florence Johnson of Vidor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Melida Beard; and his siblings, Christine Guidry and Donald R. Beard.