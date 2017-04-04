Make the punishment fit the crime

The number of motor vehicle deaths in the U.S. last year topped 40,000 for the first time since 2007, according to the National Safety Council. One in 10 driving fatalities in 2015 were caused by some kind of distraction, the U.S Department of Transportation said.

These numbers are already upsetting but Wednesday’s tragic crash in Texas, in which a driver who was texting crossed the center line and smashed into a bus, killing 13 people, shows the reality of what happens when people put their love of technology ahead of safety. Much like driving under the influence, however, the truth does little to keep drivers from making selfish choices behind the wheel.

Instead of campaigns that highlight the disastrous effects of distracted or inebriated driving, maybe laws should be tightened to ensure drivers at fault face harsh penalties. The public is often warned of the consequences drivers could face if poor choices lead to the injury or death of others. However, when do these drivers actually face proper punishment? Aside from fines and a couple of years behind bars (if even that, in most cases) hazard driving is seldom treated as a serious criminal offense.

In fact, in Louisiana, the most serious drunken driving charge one can face is fourth-offense DWI. Yet individuals are repeatedly being pulled over for the sixth, seventh or eighth time for that same violation. Obviously, the consequences they face do not deter their actions, or keep them from being a danger to society.

In neighboring Texas, a state with some of the strictest laws in the nation, there is no statewide ban on cell phone use behind the wheel. Lawmakers attempted to put such a law on the books but Gov. Rick Perry refused to back that move, saying that he believed education was the key to preventing tragedy. Obviously, the lesson fell on deaf ears.

Activists and victims will continue raising awareness in hopes that individuals think twice before getting behind a wheel or carrying out certain activities behind the wheel. Until there are proper, harsh consequences for such selfish decisions, however, it is doubtful we will see a decrease in such behavior.