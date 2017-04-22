Math and Mona Lisa

I’m Just Sayin’ by Sheila Smith

Last year I decided to cut household expenses. I opted for a cell phone plan with less features, cancelled my internet subscription and nixed using movie and music streaming services. I felt that such cuts made sense when my only other options were canceling utilities and insurance plans.

So on April 12, when the Jeff Davis Parish School Board made $1.4 million in cuts to address a growing deficit, I understood why such cuts were being made. The board could have banned the use of air conditioning units on campus or eliminated dozens of teachers, but I get why it decided to forego certain programs and services.

The hot topic in these cuts is the so-called loss of music and art programs led by individuals certified in those areas. I’ll get to why I feel the loss is “so-called” in a bit. After this academic year, art programs as they stand now will be discontinued at four schools while music programs will be cut at four others. This change does not affect band programs, and it does not mean older students will not be able to schedule art classes.

Why I consider this a “so-called loss” is because Superintendent of Schools Kirk Credeur said during the April 12 school board meeting that students will still receive music and art instruction by their regular classroom teachers, versus instructors specifically certified in those areas.

I feel this fact has been overlooked by many, so I would like to repeat myself: Students will still receive art and music lessons.

I am a major supporter of the arts in education. I personally wish Louisiana would eliminate the requirement for physical “education” and instead put more emphasis on teaching art, music and creative writing. I will be found at an art fair or music festival when its location and my schedule allows. But when I look at education, its most important aspects and the cost of public education today, I understand why music and art are the underdogs. I may not like that fact, but I understand.

Some opposed to the music/art change in local schools have argued that athletics should have seen cuts. In a way, they did: Total costs for services through a local therapy provider will be paid through individual schools’ athletic accounts, instead of costs being shared from the school board’s general fund.

Athletics make money for schools, though. In a big way, athletics supports their own interests. Boosters, backers and alumni, through fundraisers and donations, fund much of the equipment, upgrades and events we see our middle and high school athletes enjoy. Many of these groups even donate funds that replace lighting, seating, uniforms and shoes. If you really want to peel back the layers, athletics are actually a boost to the local economy. For example, hang out in Jennings when the Bulldogs are playing a home football game. Before and after games, restaurants are packed. People are stopping at gas stations for fuel or ducking into stores to grab last-minute items. Such money generates tax revenue. Our public schools are supported by tax revenue.

Regarding other cuts, a few individuals I spoke with expressed anger that district-sponsored ACT boot camps and summer camps were getting cut.

My view on those cuts are as follows: All school districts sponsor nine months of ACT boot camps. It’s called the academic year and if you pay attention in class and to any standardized test, you have a chance at acing the ACT. Summer camps are not a necessity. Summer camps are like Netflix documentaries – educational, but people can do without them if it means saving a few bucks.

Some people have also told me they feel $1.4 million in cuts could have been avoided if the school board handled its money better. I cannot personally account for every single dollar spent, and maybe there are certain areas that could have been trimmed or axed before now. I do know $500,000 was cut from last year’s budget. However, the school board, just like every other taxing body in this parish, has seen sales tax revenue steadily fall over the past few years. If money is spent carefully but income continues to drop, is the taxing body to blame?

I’m just sayin’, while some people are making a mountain out of a molehill, I personally feel the facts contradict the outcry.