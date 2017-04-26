Mayor’s race sees uptick in early voters

early voting period for the April 29 general election was up by just over 100 voters in the City of Jennings.

According to a statistical report from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office, of the city’s 6,332 eligible voters, 1,282 individuals cast ballots in the mayor’s race last week. This was an increase of 102 people compared to the 1,180 early voters who headed to polls during March’s primary.

The city’s number of eligible voters also increased by 29 between the two early voting periods, up from 6,303 in March.

As for a breakdown of the number of early voters who cast ballots versus the total number of eligible voters in a district, those figures show 226 voters out of 1,209 in Dist. A; 244 out of 1,332 in Dist. B; 297 out of 1,297 in Dist. C; 119 out of 1,018 in Dist. D; and 396 out of 1,476 in Dist. E.