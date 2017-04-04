My garden doesn’t grow very green

I’m Just Sayin’ by Sheila Smith

Spring is here! It is the time of year when yards are perfectly mowed and edged, shrubs are manicured, mulch is replaced, soil is tilled and seeded, beds are refreshed with new flowers and a few more bits of decor are added around the patio.

Except at my house.

I made myself a promise when I moved to my current neighborhood a few years ago that I would be one of those people who always kept a pretty yard, with admirable flower beds lining the house and an array of plants dotting my back yard, while bird feeders of all sorts and sizes hung for nature’s friends to enjoy.

The bird feeders are still in the back yard. Some are broken but all have been empty since last June. It was simply too hot and expensive to feed those winged jerks everyday, especially the bluejays that insisted on dive-bombing any living being in the vicinity of the buffet. There was a squirrel that visited so much, he finally took to napping atop my fence once he had feasted on the bird seed. He and the bluejays did not get along. I made a little triangular garden beneath the feeders. I planted invasive items like elephant ears and bamboo, as well as a few purple irises. The invasive plants were invaded by death. One iris comes back each spring but does not bloom. Whatever.

I planned to put mulch in my flower beds two years ago. I trimmed the shrubs and planted three hibiscus. I purchased 15 bags of mulch. The three hibiscus bloomed a few times then died. The mulch remained around the vicinity of my home – in its original packaging – until the following spring. I ended up using it to fill in a few holes around the yard. I planted three more hibiscus. They died, too. I finally decided either my yard is the only one that cannot sustain hibiscus or they need way more dedication than I am willing to give. A good six feet of the front bed remains empty. Oh, well.

My yard never reaches the point that I will receive notice of an ordinance violation from city hall but I am certain my neighbors – all people that mow their lawns, like, twice a day – place bets on when I will have my lawn cut. Sometimes I forgo asking the lawn guy for weed-eating. What’s the point when the weeds just come back?

I tried attacking ant piles with top-notch poison on a regular basis. The ants – mostly located under the ground anyway – would simply rebuild a foot away. So I gave up on poisoning. Ant poison is modern snake oil – expensive and supposedly miraculous yet only a fraud.

For two years I did very well with potted plants. I don’t mind saying that my carport looked a tad pretty with my collection of various ferns, coleus, crotons and succulents (you know – all the stuff you can ignore for a bit before it starts to struggle). Then I brought the plants inside one night because a freeze was expected. I piled them on the kitchen table that I never use, because I am about as dedicated to cooking as I am to plant and lawn care. I would pass by the table multiple times each day and say, “I need to water the plants.” (Spoiler alert: I never watered the plants). I only hauled everything back under the carport a few weeks ago. I pretty much hauled dead leaves and stems. The crotons and coleus are dead. The fern survived but not without battle scars. Some of the succulents perished. Now my carport is decorated with several empty pots and three plants. Sad.

You would never guess, but I come from a family of plant- and lawn-loving people. My father was a licensed horticulturist for several years. The man would find dead plants and bring them back to life like they were Lazarus and he was the Greenthumb Messiah. He is a walking book on how to care for plants. I could ask him for advice on how to care for my plants but then I would have to follow said advice. I am slightly lazy. My late mother loved working in the yard and my sister is the same. My sister loves to mow. She’ll plant a flatbed trailer worth of plants in one afternoon. One weed in the flower bed? Oh, she has to pull that sucker out right now!

Me? My philosophy is, it’s grass. I’m just sayin’, it’s the ground, and grass is supposed to be there.