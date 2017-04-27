No change in spending, less change in pockets

The Way I See It by Don West

Last year, Bobbye and I were fortunate enough to have the opportunity to travel up to the Northeast visiting friends, enjoying the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains, seeing and participating in the lifestyles of the Amish people, enjoying lobster from the Atlantic, soaking in the history at Colonial Williamsburg, and generally appreciating the beauty of this nation and its people.

As we traveled, we noticed that nearly every state that we drove through has at least one, usually multiple, distribution centers near major thoroughfares. These types of businesses beget many other businesses such as truck lines, sales and repair centers, hotels, restaurants, shopping and real estate, all providing jobs and a booming economy. Though I think we may have one or two here in Louisiana, our neighbors to the east have many.

We just busted on a deal for a new Exxon-Mobil plant that was looking for a location in two different parishes within the state, but opted for a Texas location.

What we didn’t see on our trip, except for in Louisiana, were billboards directing us to the next attorney’s office willing to represent us against any company with deep pockets. Take a ride down Interstate 10, US 90 and I-49 and note that nearly every six of 10 billboards is beckoning us to sue big business. If I’m big business, I am looking for another place to do my business.

Our governor is looking for a new way to tax and regulate businesses instead of leading us to economic, tax, and tort reformation. He should be recalled, along with at least half of those sitting in the legislature. This is not leadership, but simply a new twist to old ways of extracting votes from the great unwashed. Promise them anything that will secure their vote, then tax them into oblivion to pay for runaway spending.

Yes, Baton Rouge, it is the spending. We don’t need to cut future spending; we need to cut spending now. We are overspending and underproducing because of government glut and regulation.

We are deterring business because of an antiquated legal system that somehow makes people believe that we can become successful by attacking and sucking dry those companies that are successful. I could move to Houston, Texas, and live anywhere in that metropolitan area and pay less for my vehicle insurance than I do in Jennings. Why? Because of the money-hungry ambulance chasers that blanket this state.

We also deter business from an antiquated tax system that rides the backs of business through high taxation and regulation. It is a detriment to business and drives companies to seek other states and/or countries to set up shop.

Just yesterday, the legislature shot down an attempt by our tax-and-spend governor to put yet another tax on businesses. Hey, Governor, it’s the spending! Stop it if you want to be a successful leader of this state. Taxing and spending exhibits a special kind of stupidity when your economy is floundering.

Every year, we are faced with the same old story, needing to make cuts because we are over budget. The reasons usually are something like, oil prices are too high or too low, the national economy hurt our tourism, or we had a hurricane and FEMA didn’t react fast enough or some other nonsense when the real reason is government spends too much. How smart do you have to be to realize that the same old problem keeps popping up because we continue to do the same stupid things?

While we waste time and taxpayer dollars taking down statues in New Orleans, the real history that we could change goes unnoticed.