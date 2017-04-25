No injuries, foul play not suspected in house fire

A home on Wilbert D. Rochelle Avenue was completely destroyed when it became engulfed in flames this weekend.

Jennings Fire Chief Hulin Theriot said shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, April 21, the department received the call regarding the fire.

“The first unit arrived at one minute after 11,” he said. “Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a fully-involved structural fire. All occupants of the residence had already made it outside of the building and were accounted for.”

Theriot said the source of ignition of the home located at 912 ½ Wilbert D. Rochelle is unknown at this time, but is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short in the kitchen area.