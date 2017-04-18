One extrication, no one injured in two car crash
No injuries were reported following a two-car crash at the cross section of West Division and Craig streets Monday morning.
At approximatley 9:30 a.m., the Jennings Police Department and emergency responders arrived at the crash scene. Officers reported the accident occurred at 9:22 a.m., when a 2002 red Ford Ranger pick up truck traveling north on Craig Street pulled out and collided with an 2012 brown Ford Edge SUV, which was headed west on West Division Street.
The Jennings Fire Department used an extrication tool to free the driver from the damaged SUV. No one was injured in the incident and no citations were issued.
