Oustalet promoted to central office

Jennings High School’s (JHS) principal has been tasked with serving as the parish school district’s supervisor of child welfare, attendance and transportation.

Ben Oustalet’s promotion was approved by the Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) School Board on Wednesday.

A 1996 JHS honor graduate, Oustalet received a bachelor of science degree in health and human performance in 2000 at McNeese State University (MSU). He also minored in history and graduated with honors.

In 2009, he earned his masters in education at MSU and completed Educational Leader I certification that same year; Educational Leader II in 2013; and Educational Leader III in 2016.