Paint JDP purple: Members raise awareness for upcoming Relay for Life

Throughout this month, Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) Relay for Life committee and team members are encouraging locals to join them as they “Paint Jeff Davis Parish Purple” in order to raise awareness for the upcoming 20th Annual Relay for Life.

In anticipation of Rockin’ For Relay in Jennings on April 29, committee and team members will be selling purple t-shirts, bows, wreaths and HOPE yards signs, as well as holding a window decorating contest to promote and raise funds for the American Cancer Society (ACS).

As an annual fundraiser for the ACS, Relay for Life is a community-based event that remembers loved ones lost, honors cancer survivors and raises money to support cancer patients, raise awareness of the disease and rese