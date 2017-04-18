Pamela ‘Pam’ Joyce Thibodeaux

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Pamela “Pam” Joyce Thibodeaux announces her passing from this life on April 13, 2017, at the age of 59.

A Mass of Christian burial for Pamela “Pam” Thibodeaux of Lake Charles will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Jennings on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at ­2 p.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, from 2:30-9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. by Wanda Esthay. Visitation will resume on Wednesday at 8 a.m. until the time of her funeral mass.

Pamela will be laid to rest in Sensat Cemetery.

Pamela was born in Nashville, Tenn., to Larry Hugh Hager and Claudette Martin Defenbaugh on Dec. 20, 1957. Pamela was a homemaker who dedicated her life to the care of her family. She loved being outdoors, especially gardening. Pamela also enjoyed spending her time listening to music and watching romantic movies. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her, above all by her adoring family.

Pamela is survived by her husband, Ricky Thibodeaux of Lake Charles; her son, Nicholas Jeremiah Thibodeaux of Lake Charles; her daughter, Prudence Jacqueline Lemoine of Lake Charles; her brothers, Hugh Edward Hager and Danny Hager, both of Elberta, Ala.; her sisters, Penny Joy Mire and Paula Joe Buller, both of Elberta, Ala.; her beautiful grandchildren, Tatum Thibodeaux, Meena Morgan, Baily Doucet, Marley Morgan, Eydee Lemoine and Mika William Zumkeller; and her beloved godchildren, Shelly Guillory, Tyanna Breaux and Russell Aguillard II.

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, Larry Hager and Claudette Defenbaugh; her son, Ricky Joseph Thibodeaux II; and her sister, Patty Joan Aguillard.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.