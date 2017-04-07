Parish asked to support coastal restoration project

Cameron Parish administrators have approached the Jeff Davis police jurors to request support for a coastal restoration project anticipated to have a positive impact on residents of Jeff Davis, Cameron and Vermilion parishes.

Administrator Ryan Bourriaque presented a resolution of support for the East End Locks Project that will help alleviate high water levels by providing a clear pathway to direct excess water into the Gulf of Mexico. Bourriaque said through the Calcasieu Parish Coastal Committee and a funding source, his agency has been identifying regional projects.

“The jury held a meeting in Klondike a few weeks ago with around 70 people from the area,” began Bourriaque. “We had some residents from Lake Arthur in attendance, as well as several landowners from Jeff Davis Parish. They wanted to know how we could help.”