Pedestrians, bicyclists need to be responsible, too

Another round of early voting will begin this Saturday and run through April 22.

After two March races ended in runoffs, voters in Jennings and Fenton will have to decide seats in those respective areas.

Jennings will choose between Henry Guinn and Jimmy Segura for the office of mayor. In the March 25 primary, the men each took 35 percent of total votes and were only separated by three individual votes. Guinn earned 787 individuals while Segura received 784.