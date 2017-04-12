Pedestrians, bicyclists need to be responsible, too

In Tuesday’s edition of this newspaper, Lake Arthur Police Department Assistant Chief Terrie Guillory urged runners, walkers and bicycle riders to exercise caution when taking to public streets and sidewalks. With warmer weather and longer days here, more people are taking to the great outdoors for exercise or even to run errands. Part of enjoying the great outdoors means paying attention to your surroundings, traffic and laws that pertain to safe travel.

While people often associate crashes with automobiles, runners and bike riders should be careful to obey street laws and safety practices, too. In fact, on the streets of Jennings, it is common to see individuals of all ages on bicycles weaving into roadways or traveling during nighttime hours without any sort of reflective clothing or gear. Some runners often blow through intersections without slowing down to see if vehicles are approaching.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration numbers from 2015 show that 5,736 pedestrians and 818 bicyclists were killed in crashes with motor vehicles. Obviously, some of these deaths can be attributed to negligent drivers. Unfortunately, some of these deaths resulted from the actions of the runner, walker or bike rider.

No matter how a person travels, the risk of being injured exists. But just as drivers are consistently warned to be sober and attentive behind a wheel, those using two feet or two wheels should heed the same warnings. Safe drivers who are obeying the law should not have to live with the injury or death of a pedestrian or biker rider because the latter refused to utilize common sense.