Perry responds to recall efforts

WELSH – In a statement released by his publicist, Alderman Colby Perry said he is not concerned by a recall petition circulating the town here and that producing “ridiculous, defamatory publications in the media is truly the result of desperation.”

A 10-member committee is circulating the recall petition in hopes of acquiring at least 695 signatures from 2,084 of the town’s registered voters. Perry was unavailable for comment at press time Thursday but a statement on his behalf was sent via email from Jacob Colby Perry Communications to Jennings Daily News early Friday. The statement noted that Perry is currently in Japan on military orders.

The email claimed the individuals producing accusations against the alderman were not present in several public meetings that, according to Perry’s publicist, would have provided them with an understanding of town operations.