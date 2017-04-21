Perry responds to recall efforts

WELSH – In a statement released by his publicist, Alderman Colby Perry said he is not concerned by a recall petition circulating the town here and that producing “ridiculous, defamatory publications in the media is truly the result of desperation.”

A 10-member committee is circulating the recall petition in hopes of acquiring at least 695 signatures from 2,084 of the town’s registered voters. Perry was unavailable for comment at press time Thursday but a statement on his behalf was sent via email from Jacob Colby Perry Communications to Jennings Daily News early Friday. The statement noted that Perry is currently in Japan on military orders.

The email claimed the individuals producing accusations against the alderman were not present in several public meetings that, according to Perry’s publicist, would have provided them with an understanding of town operations.

Short URL: http://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=42386

Posted by on Apr 21 2017. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date

or

Search by Category

or

Search Site

 

© 2017 Jenning Daily News | PO Box 910 | 238 Market Street | Jennings, LA 70546 | 337.824.3011 | Log in